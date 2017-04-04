Watch police officers tackle female driver after chase in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - A female driver has been arrested after a high speed chase in the Detroit/Hamtramck area in Michigan.

The chase began on Detroit's east side.

A female driver was wanted in a possible kidnapping, according to police.

The driver could be seen driving on one way streets and on lawns.

The chase ended near an I-75 service drive. The woman jumped out of the vehicle when she encountered tire trouble.

She tried to run and jump a fence, but several officers tackled her to the ground.

The woman could be seen trying to wiggle free from police.