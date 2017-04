Thursday marks National Burrito Day, a day to celebrate one of America's favorite Tex-Mex meals, and a number of national restaurant chains are offering discounts to observe the day.

For instance, Chipotle is offering free chips and guacamole with the purchase of an entree. In order to earn the free chips and guacamole, participants must play in an online game. Click here to redeem free chips and guacamole.

Related: Krispy Kreme parent company buys Panera for $7 billion

At El Pollo Loco, the chain is offering a free burrito with the purchase of a burrito. In order to redeem the free burrito, you must present this coupon.

For Del Taco customers, you have to pay for your burrito, but you can click here for a free drink.

On the Border has a special for free queso or sopapillas, but you have to click here to redeem.

Fans of Rubio's can purchase burritos at the restaurant for $5 with this coupon.