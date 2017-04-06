Michigan doctor injured while helping crash victims on interstate dies

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A doctor who was hit by a car while treating crash victims on a Michigan highway has died from her injuries.

Dr. Cynthia Ray was hit and injured after stopping to help people inside an overturned vehicle on Interstate 96 on Sunday.

Ray passed away at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit on Wednesday night. She was 47 years old, according to the Associated Press.

According to hospital officials, Ray died "with her family by her side."

The hospital—where she also worked—announced her death in the following memo that was sent to hospital employees.