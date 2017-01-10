George Lucas' Museum will be built in Los Angeles

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued January 10 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 9:30PM EST in effect for: Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued January 10 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 9:30PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued January 10 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 9:30PM EST in effect for: Carroll
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:53PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Highland, Logan, Madison, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, Union, Warren
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Montgomery, Preble, Warren
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of a museum that will showcase his work.
After what organizers called an extremely difficult decision, they announced Tuesday that the museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside other more traditional museums.
Lucas has been trying to build the museum, called The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, for nearly a decade, and is financing the project by himself.
The project became the subject of a rivalry between the two cities, with San Francisco offering Treasure Island in the middle of the bay as a home.