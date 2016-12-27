WCPO
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Join
Insider
My
Insider
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Traffic
News
+
Local News
Galleries
Ohio
Northern Kentucky
Indiana
National
Healthy Living
I-Team
Video
+
Tensing Video
Business
+
Dan Monk
P&G
Macy's
Kroger
Entertainment
+
Local A&E
Food & Dining
Beer
Celebrity
Movies
Education
+
K-12
Cincinnati Public Schools
Higher Education
Parochial Schools
Govt & Politics
+
DecodeDC
Local Politics
Transportation & Development
+
Streetcar
Our Community
+
Lucy May
History
People
Places
Religion
Home Tour
DWYM
+
ShopSmart
Opinion
+
Editorials
Columns
Cartoons
Sports
+
John Fay
Mike Dyer
Reds
Bengals
FC Cincinnati
College
High School Sports
Sports Columnists
The Flying Pigskin Show
Marketplace
+
Ohio Lottery
Real Estate
Financial Fitness Zone
LivingSeniorSmart
Beacons Corner
Coldiron Truth
Fischer Homes
Heart
Podcasts
+
Hear Cincinnati
The Flying Pigskin Show
High School Insider
About Us
+
As Seen On 9 On Your Side
Bios
Jobs at WCPO
Advertise With Us
Contests
TV Listings
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
Current
25°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 46°
LO: 26°
HI: 41°
LO: 34°
HI: 34°
LO: 29°
More Weather
Rewards
Manage Account
Support
Sign Out
Traffic
current alerts
8
More Traffic
WCPO INSIDER
+
Join Insider
Newsletters
Insider Support
Sign Out
Manage Newsletters
Manage Insider Subscription
Insider Support
Sign Out
Join Insider
Newsletters
Insider Support
Sign In
INSIDER REWARDS
Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield shot to death
CNN
9:27 PM, Dec 26, 2016
11:29 PM, Dec 26, 2016
Share Article
File photo of an ambulance.
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
(CNN) -- Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield was shot and killed in a domestic incident on Christmas Eve in Little Rock, Arkansas, authorities said.
Barfield, 52, and his girlfriend were at his home when the woman's estranged husband came to the residence, said Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steven McClanahan.
"Barfield was dating her even though she was still married," McClanahan said.
A physical altercation ensued and Goodman shot Barfield, police said.
Goodman was taken to the hospital, released and charged with first-degree murder. There is no attorney listed for Goodman yet.
Barfield was a lefthander who had an 8-8 record from 1989-91 with the Rangers, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He appeared in 65 games with 11 starts and ended with a 4.72 ERA.
He was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and played at Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri and Oklahoma City University before being picked by the Rangers in the 1986 draft, Baseball-Reference.com said.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story
Must See Video
Mall fights reported in several U-S- cities
Miami narrowly loses St- Petersburg Bowl on…
Deputies carry boys from burning home
Deputies help 6 people escape burning building
Street corner Santas arrested in downtown…