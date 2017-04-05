Former college football player accused of prostituting former cheerleader

A former University of Oklahoma football player has been accused of prostituting a former OU cheerleader at an Oklahoma City hotel.

Lawrence Charles Moore, 22, of Oklahoma City, and Micah Madison Parker, 23, of Norman, were arrested last week on prostitution and drug complaints.

Late March 29, an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control was working undercover with Oklahoma City vice officers in a prostitution sting.

The agent made arrangements to meet a woman through an ad posted on Backpage.com. The agent was instructed to go to a hotel in west Oklahoma City, where he met the woman, investigators reported.

The woman was arrested after agreeing to provide sex for $200, the agent reported in a court affidavit filed in Oklahoma County.

She also was arrested on a complaint of destruction of evidence. The woman tossed two cellphones into a toilet before being taken into custody, the agent reported.

Marijuana also was found in the hotel room, according to the affidavit.

Investigators reported they later discovered that Moore was the woman's "pimp."

"Through social media and jail calls, detectives learned that the two were working together," according to the affidavit.

Moore was arrested Thursday evening after he went to the hotel to pick up Parker's vehicle, investigators reported.

Moore was a defensive back for OU in 2013. Records show he played in two games under the name "L.J. Moore."

Parker was a member of the OU spirit squad. Both haven't been enrolled at OU since 2014, a university spokesman said Tuesday.