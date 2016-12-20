'Flip or Flop' to stop airing in 2017, following El Moussas' divorce

HGTV's popular show "Flip or Flop" will come to an end next year, following the split of husband-and-wife stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa, according to a report.

E! News reported on Monday that "the show will end" after shooting some episodes in 2017 to fulfill contractual obligations. E! quoted an unnamed source.

"Flip or Flop" has been on the air since April 2013 and follows the El Moussas — a married pair of former realtors — as they renovate homes and sell them.

Earlier this month, news broke that Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa were separating after what they called an "unfortunate misunderstanding." The couple has two children together.

HGTV officials have yet to comment on the show's future.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.