Fiat Chrysler recalling older minivans over faulty wiring

7:09 AM, Jun 15, 2017
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 200,000 older minivans in the United States over faulty wiring, according to a statement from the automaker. 

The automaker says the wiring could lead to "inadvertent deployment of the driver-side front air bag." 

FCA reports it's been notified of 13 injuries that may have been caused by the defect. 

Models affected: 2011-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans. 

Dealers, FCA says, will replace the wiring if needed and add a protective covering. 

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can call the FCA US Customer Recall Information Center at 1-800-853-1403. 

