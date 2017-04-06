Fashion retailer Forever 21 announces expansion

While a number of retailers are closing locations at mall across the United States, Forever 21 announced plans to expand in 2017.

RELATED: 11 major retailers closing stores in 2017

The company said on Wednesday that it will open 40 new F21 Red stores throughout the nation in 2017. The additional 40 stores will more than double the footprint of F21 Red to 70 locations. The F21 Red chain is a value spin off of Forever 21, which has more than 800 worldwide locations.

The stores carry discounted merchandise, such as $7.90 denim and $5.90 tank tops. F21 Red stores are traditionally larger in size than traditional Forever 21 locations.

"We are excited to announce that we will be growing F21 RED's presence in 2017," says Linda Chang, VP of merchandising at Forever 21. "F21 RED expansion represents an important and exciting opportunity for our growth plan, and will allow us to bring a wide variety of product at competitive prices to new regional areas for our increasing customer base."

The newest of the F21 Red stores will pop up in San Antonio, Texas, Chicago, and New York in April.