Driver dead after tree crushes car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A driver was killed in an accident on Thursday morning after a tree fell and crushed a car in Tampa.

Hillsborough County deputies said that the car was driving northbound just before 4 a.m. As the car approached an intersection, a large section of an oak tree broke and fell onto the hood of the car and power lines.

The tree crushed the roof of the car and the driver died at the scene. The driver of the car was the only occupant.

The driver was later identified as 36-year-old William J. Vantassel.

TECO is working to move the power lines off the car.

Crews removed the tree through an extrication, however, you can still expect some delays this morning in the area.