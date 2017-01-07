Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Some victim names revealed by family, friends

The names of some of the victims of Friday's mass shooting at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida have been revealed.

Omaha, Nebraska's KMTV, along with the Omaha World-Herald, confirmed the identity of two local victims: Kari Oehme and Michael Oehme, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Michael Oehme, 57, was killed, while his wife Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover, according to the Associated Press.

CNN identified two other victims who were killed on Saturday: Olga Woltering of Marietta, Georgia and Terry Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

According to the Associated Press, Woltering was "in her 80s" and was an active part of her Atlanta-area church for nearly 40 years.

The Oehmes were in Florida for the start of a cruise vacation, according to KMTV. Woltering was also there for a cruise, along with her husband. Andres was on vacation with his wife, celebrating his 63rd birthday.

Five people were killed in the mass shooting, which also injured six people. Investigators have yet to release a list of victims' names.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and investigators are still looking into a motive for the attack.

Clint Davis covers trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.