WASHINGTON, D.C. - Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for right at two hours Tuesday by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Topics included his recusal, whether he would fire Robert Mueller and his meetings with Russians. Here are eight video highlights:

A heated exchange with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon:

A heated exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.:

On whether he has confidence in Robert Mueller:

On James Comey's performance:

On his recusal:

On meeting with Russians: