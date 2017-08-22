Eclipse the work of Satan? Christian radio host says so

Christian radio host Bryan Fischer claims that the solar eclipse may be a “message” from God.

The “Focal Point” host interpreted that the sun and moon serve as signs of “the work of the Prince of Darkness in obscuring the light of God’s truth.”

He’s calling his followers to “fight the darkness that we may return this nation to an unapologetic acknowledgement and embrace of the God of the Founders and his transcendent standard for human behavior.”

Fischer isn’t the only evangelical to interpret the eclipse. Other leaders including Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of famous evangelist Billy Graham, and Christian Post columnist Reverend Mark H. Creech both agree that the eclipse could be a signal of darker things to come.

“Is it a sign from the heavens calling upon our nation to turn from its sins and to Christ or suffer the consequences? I don’t really know,” Creech wrote in an article. “What I do know, however, is that we would be wise to treat it as though this very well may be the case.”