A man claiming to be a doctor was forcibly dragged off a United flight in Chicago on Sunday, according to video posted to social media.

The video, posted to Twitter and Facebook by multiple passengers, shows a screaming man being literally dragged off an airplane by uniformed personnel. According to those who posted the video, the video was shot on a United flight in Chicago set to take off for Louisville.

One eyewitness told the Louisville Courier-Journal that the flight was overbooked, and before the flight began boarding United employees offered passengers $400 and a free hotel room in exchange for their seat. United explained that four of its employees needed to be in Louisville in the morning to service a flight.

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

No passengers took United up on its offer.

After passengers boarded the plane, the eyewitness said that United doubled its offer to $800, and warned the flight would not take off until the United employees were seated.

Again, no passenger decided to take the offer.

Then, the witness says a manager boarded a plane, and warned that a computer would randomly select four passengers to be removed from the flight. The manager reportedly asked two passengers to leave without incident before confronting the man in the video.

The man told security he was a doctor needed to be in Louisville to meet with patients in the morning. He reportedly called his lawyer before security officials forcibly removed him from the plane.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

According to the Courier-Journal, the man was able to return to the plane, and received medical attention on the aircraft. The flight was delayed for about two hours.

In a statement, United confirmed that the flight was overbooked and a man refused to removed from the plane.

“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.

We apologize for the overbook situation.”

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.