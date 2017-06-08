Distracted woman falls into sidewalk opening while texting

A 67-year-old woman fell 6 feet as she walked into an open sidewalk access door while texting on her cellphone on Thursday in New Jersey, WABC-TV reported.

The incident happened before noon in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Watch the incident:

Surveillance footage captured the incident and her rescue. EMTs transported the woman to an area hospital, as she was considered in stable condition as of late Thursday afternoon.

Workers were repairing an underground gas line at the time of the incident.