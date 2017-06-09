Woman goes to ex's house hoping for sex, attacks woman she finds in his bed, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida woman hoping to have sex with her ex-boyfriend was in for a surprise when she checked his bed.

Krystina Rivera, 27, showed up at her ex-boyfriend's home, hoping to have sex, according to Pinellas County deputies. She left in handcuff's after she continuously punched the woman she found in his bed.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Rivera had been sending her ex-boyfriend text messages saying that she wanted to come over to have sex. Her ex did not reply to the messages but she decided to go to his house anyway.

The police report states that when Rivera got to the house at around 5 a.m., the front door was closed. So she apparently decided to force her way into the house.

When she got inside, Rivera found her ex and his new girlfriend laying in bed. Without saying a word, or knowing who the woman was, Rivera walked into the bedroom and began punching the woman repeatedly in the face.

The victim was bleeding and suffered minor injuries to her face.

Rivera denied all allegations that she punched the woman in the face and told deputies that she was invited to the house.

Rivera was arrested and charged with felony burglary with assault or battery. She remains in jail on a $150,000 bond and is currently awaiting her first court hearing.