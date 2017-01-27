Dallas school district investigating clip of staff shooting water gun at Trump picture

CNN) -- A Dallas school district is investigating an employee who posted a video of a person shooting a water gun at President Donald Trump's image while yelling "Die!" according to a video posted to social media.

The clip was posted on an Instagram account belonging to a user identified as Payal Modi, an art teacher in the Dallas Independent School District.

Robyn Harris, a district spokeswoman, said the teacher in the video was placed on administrative leave Thursday and that district officials are investigating the incident.

"Today, we were made aware of a social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W. H. Adamson High School," she told CNN. "The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation. This is a personnel matter and, as such, we can not comment."

The incident comes days after the Secret Service said the were taking "appropriate action" after an agent wrote on Facebook that she would not defend Trump if someone attempted to shoot him.

"As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median," Kerry O'Grady, a senior agent in the Denver field office, wrote in a now deleted Facebook post, as reported by the Washington Examiner. "To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides."

"But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her," she wrote.

The Secret Service would not comment on the specifics of the personnel matter but said it was "aware of the postings and the agency is taking quick and appropriate action."

