A snack company is being sued by people who claim its bags of potato chips are only filled about halfway.

Sameline Alce and Desire Nugent are taking Wise Foods to court, claiming the snack company is "misleading" hungry customers, according to the New York Post.

The pair filed a lawsuit this week in Manhattan federal court alleging that Wise intentionally leaves its chip bags "58 percent to 75 percent empty," according to the newspaper.

Alce and Nugent took photos of several bags of Wise chips, using a drawn red line and ruler to show how high the bags were filled. One of the photos can be seen above.

According to Consumer Reports, chip bags are loaded with air for several reasons, mainly so the snacks don't get broken by machines during shipping and manufacturing. The practice is apparently allowed because the air counts as "slack fill" under the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act.

Wise Foods, Inc. is based in Berwick, Pennsylvania and has been making snacks since 1921.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.