College professor tweets about wanting a 'white genocide' for Christmas

So much for a quiet holiday week at Drexel University.

The Philadelphia college was rocked on Christmas Eve by a tweet from one of its professors, in which he was dreaming not of a white Christmas, but of a white massacre.

George Ciccariello-Maher's tweets are private, but they've been reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer as saying "All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide."

He reportedly followed this up with another tweet on Christmas Day, saying "To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian Revolution, that was a good thing indeed."

Reports on the tweet popped up on several conservative web sites, and the hashtag "White Genocide" was trending on Monday morning.

The university said that it was "aware today of Associate Professor George Ciccariello-Maher's inflammatory tweet, which was posted on his personal Twitter account on Dec. 24, 2016. While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher's comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University."

The school said it planned to meet with Ciccariello-Maher to talk about it.