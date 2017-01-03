Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy in first celebrity feud of 2017

CNN
11:59 AM, Jan 3, 2017

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Chris Brown performs at Real 92.3's The Real Show at The Forum on November 5, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Christopher Polk
Copyright Getty Images

(CNN) -- Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have started the first celebrity feud of 2017.

Brown became infuriated with the rapper after he liked an Instagram picture of Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

Clearly old flames die hard. Brown and Tran broke up nearly two years ago after it was revealed he had fathered a child with another woman while they were together.

Soulja Boy took to Twitter on Monday night and claimed Brown called him and threatened to fight him for leaving a smiley-face emoji under the picture.

"Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b****," Soulja Boy said.

Brown escalated the fight in a series of his own Instagram posts. One mentioned Brown's 2-year-old daughter, Royalty: "Happy New Year! Royalty is 2 and has 5 times more money than Soulja Boy already. I'd be mad too."

Tran had not responded on social media Tuesday. Her representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

By Tuesday morning, Soulja Boy was trending on Twitter and fans were placing bets on who would win in a fight.

One Twitter user wrote: "I think Chris Brown would win in a fight with Soulja Boy."

Another fan felt torn on which side to take: "This Soulja Boy Chris Brown stuff funny! Irdk why Chris felt like he had to say some but idk who'd win. Neither look like they can fight!"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video