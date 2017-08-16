Canadian woman finds diamond ring 13 years later, wrapped around a carrot in her garden

ARMENA, Alberta (Canada) -- Thirteen years after losing her diamond engagement ring in her garden, 84-year-old Mary Grams has finally found it this week in the oddest place: wrapped around a carrot.

"We looked high and low on our hands and knees," Grams told CBC News. "We couldn't find it. I thought for sure either they roto-tilled it or something happened to it."

She had the ring since 1951, one year before she married her husband, Norman. She quickly replaced her ring after losing it in September 2004 without telling her husband, saying, "I thought for sure he'd give me heck or something."

Grams' daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, pulled the unusual carrot from the ground.

"If you look at it, it grew perfectly around the carrot. It was pretty weird looking," Daley said. "I've never seen anything like that. It was quite interesting."

Grams told CBC News she was looking forward to wearing her original ring again, noting her husband died five years ago just after their 60th wedding anniversary.