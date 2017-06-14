Bystander captures video of Alexandria shooting attack on GOP congress members

You can watch the video, which contains violent sounds and images that may not be suitable for everyone, in the player below.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A man walking his dog near a baseball diamond in Alexandria, Virginia captured cell phone footage of Wednesday’s shooting attack on Republican members of Congress and their staffers.

The two-minute-long clip, which Noah Nathan gave ABC News permission to use, shows a shaky view of police and players through the chain-link fence but captures the sound of gunfire with unmistakable clarity.

The whining of Nathan’s dog and the sound of his own m underscore the nearly 40 shots fired between attacker James Hodgkinson and police.

"Do we know where he’s at?" Nathan asks at one point.

"He's behind home plate,” another person responds. "Have you called 911?"

"I assume people’ve been calling 911 already," he says.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, was injured in the shooting, as were two Capitol police officers. Hodgkinson died of injuries sustained during the shootout with police.