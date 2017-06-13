Police end standoff with man in custody; suspect in Ohio triple homicide

WEWS
11:14 PM, Jun 12, 2017
7:04 AM, Jun 13, 2017

Standoff in Brunswick is over, man in custody considered suspect in North Royalton homicide

Brunswick police are asking residents on Valley Forge Drive to stay indoors as they negotiate with a man barricaded inside a house. A woman who was in the house is now outside and unharmed.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lt. Robert Safran told News 5 the man in the house is connected to "the incident in North Royalton" on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRUNSWICK, Ohio - An overnight standoff ended peacefully Tuesday morning as SWAT escorted a man out of a Brunswick, Ohio home in handcuffs.

Lt. Robert Safran told Cleveland-based WEWS the man in the house is connected to "the incident in North Royalton, (Ohio)" on Sunday. 

Three women were found dead by a family friend at a home late Sunday night, said North Royalton Police Lt. Dave Loeding.

The North Royalton Police Department identified two sisters as 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer. Kylie would have turned 19 years old on Sunday. Police identified their mother as Suzanne Taylor, also known as Sue.

MORE: Police confirm the identity of mother and two daughters found dead inside North Royalton home

Authorities initially said the women died from gunshot wounds but, after further investigation, North Royalton police told WEWS it appears that the mother suffered stab wounds. A knife has not yet been recovered. As for the two daughters, police said their injuries were not obvious. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top