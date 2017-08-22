Blockbuster trade: Kyrie Irving and LeBron James officially break up

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a trade - guard Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas and multiple players, according to ESPN and News 5 Cavs Analyst Brian Windhorst.

Irving requested a trade in July. The decision came from expecting to be the franchise player when he originally re-signed with the team in 2014. But LeBron James arrived two weeks later, making Irving the secondary star.

Although James and Irving went to three-straight NBA Finals together, Irving clearly wanted to lead a team. Irving will get that opportunity in Boston.

According to ESPN, Irving has three years and $60 million left on his contract, but he can opt out of the final year before the 2019-20 season.

Thomas has spent the offseason recovering from a right hip injury. He led the Celtics to the best record in the Eastern Conference, averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists over 33.8 minutes per game during the regular season.

Thomas missed the last three games of the season, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he was not sure Thomas would be ready for the start of training camp, according to ESPN. Medical tests in September will determine Thomas' ability to train.

Irving was the number one draft pick in 2011. Thomas was the 60th.

Included in the deal, coming to Cleveland will be Jae Crowder, Ant Žižić and 2018 Nets 1st-rounder.

Cleveland has earned three straight spots in the NBA Finals, winning a title in 2016. Golden State has picked up titles in 2015 and 2017.