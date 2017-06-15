Blimp crashes near US Open at Erin Hills

No word on injuries so far

12:51 PM, Jun 15, 2017
A blimp crashed near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, WI. The blimp reportedly caught fire and the pilot had to parachute to safety.

Emergency crews are responding to a blimp crash in Erin, Wisconsin, close to where the U.S. Open is being held. 

The blimp is sponsored by PenFed Credit Union and owned by AirSign.  Flight For Life was called to the scene and one person was transported to a local hospital. 

Video shows the pilot parachuting to the ground. The blimp company says the pilot did not suffer serious injuries.

Thursday is the first day of the tournament with the first golfers teeing off early in the morning. 

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story. 

