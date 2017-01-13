Avoid the icy roads: Stream these programs on Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Now instead

The Tri-State is in store for some icy roads overnight Friday and into Saturday.

The No. 1 way to stay safe: Don't drive and stay home instead.

To help you out on this front, here's a list of just some of the movies and shows available to stream this month.

Netflix

"Boogie Nights"

"Caddyshack"

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"

"Ocean's Twelve"

"Real Detective: Season 1"

"Superman: The Movie"

"The Parent Trap"

"The Shining"

"V for Vendetta"

"Vanilla Sky"

Amazon Prime

"American History X"

"The A-Word"

"Swiss Army Men"

"Happy Feet"

"Rent"

"Maid in Manhattan"

"She's All That"

"The Infiltrator"

"The Choice"

"Dirty Grandpa"

Hulu

"Annie Hall"

"Cruel Intentions"

"Curse of the Starving Class"

"Footloose"

"King Kong"

"Leaving Las Vegas"

"Man in the Moon"

"Trading Places"

"The Untouchables"

"War Games"

HBO Now

"Sesame Street: Season 47" (January 7)

"The Young Pope" (January 15)

"Cold Mountain"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Forgetting Sarah Marshall"

"Friday"

