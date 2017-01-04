76 hurt after train derails in New York City

CNN , Scripps National Desk
8:55 AM, Jan 4, 2017
3 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 4: Members of the New York City Police Department and New York City Fire Department carry an injured person away from Atlantic Terminal, January 4, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. A Long Island Railroad train derailed at Atlantic Terminal on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Copyright Getty Images

Google Maps of Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (CNN) -- A train derailed during Wednesday morning rush hour in New York, the city's fire department said.

Seventy-six people suffered injuries, according to the city's fire department. No one was hospitalized, the fire department said.

 

The cause of the derailment, on Long Island Railroad Track 6 in Brooklyn, was not immediately clear.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.


Must See Video