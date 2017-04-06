Amazon hiring 30,000 part-time workers, including 5,000 work-from-home positions

As retailers keep closing their doors, Amazon keeps reaping the benefits.

The online shopping giant announced this week it will hire 30,000 part-time workers in the next year, including 5,000 work-from-home positions.

The work-from-home jobs will be in Amazon's virtual customer service department, according to a press release posted on Thursday.

The company also said it plans to hire 100,000 full-time workers in the next 18 months in the United States.

Amazon's announcement comes as many popular retailers are closing stores and eliminating jobs.

In the last month alone, Payless Shoesource, Dollar General, JCPenney and GameStop each announced a significant number of store closings.

RELATED GALLERY: 11 major retailers closing stores in 2017

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.