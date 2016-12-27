3.3M earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Eric Pfahler
7:53 AM, Dec 27, 2016
8:11 AM, Dec 27, 2016

Screen shot from USGS 

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast near Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The strike happened at 5:58 a.m. Eastern, according to the USGS. The earthquake took place 10 kilometers southwest of Malibu, California. 

The size of the earthquake is measured in magnitude with a 2.5 to 3 being the smallest of quakes generally felt by people to a magnitude 8 quake, which can cause major damage. 

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video