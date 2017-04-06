3 quick fixes to sell your home for more money

Everybody's heard about redoing the kitchens, doing granite, redoing the bathrooms, redoing all the flooring, redoing all the paint when trying to make more money on your home. That all costs a lot of money, but there's a lot of little things that you can do as well that doesn't cost that much and can really give you some pop. Jimmy Rhoades met up with the star of Discovery's Property Wars, Doug Hopkins, to get three pro tips on some quick and easy home improvements.

1. Fixtures

Fixtures follow a fashion cycle just like anything else. What people are going to now is the brushed nickel product. Change all the old hardware on every door. It's probably going to be less than $200 for the average house and it's something you can do yourself. Your house will look brand-new!

2. Blinds

Wash your blinds and if they're faded and discolored go get some new fresh blinds. They don't have to be expensive ones. Just make the lines clean and it all pop.

3. Clean

The last tip is to spend elbow grease and not money. The #1 thing people look at is how clean the house is and whether they could put their stuff in there, whether they'd feel comfortable in that house. Make sure the house is clean and smells good. Go buy a plug-in and make the house smell good as well. Don't forget those fuzzy ceiling fan blades.

So don't invest thousands because a few hundred bucks can help you sell fast, and sell high.

