2 charged in connection to last week's deadly attack in Spain
CNN
4:52 PM, Aug 22, 2017
Two suspects allegedly connected to the terror cell behind attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain, last week were formally charged at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday with membership of a terrorist organization, murder and explosives possession.
One suspect is in custody for further questioning. The other was released and has to appear in court every Monday, a court document says.