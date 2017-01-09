16 arrested in connection to Kim Kardashian jewelry heist

Cloudy
HI: 35°
LO: 14°
HI: 50°
LO: 32°
HI: 56°
LO: 41°
In this Oct.3, 2016 file photo, a French police officer enters the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris. Paris police Monday Jan.9, 2017 say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
(L-R) Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.
Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.
The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.
The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.