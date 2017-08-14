A car was intentionally rammed into a pizzeria east of Paris Monday night, leaving one person dead and seven injured, according to the French Interior Ministry.

The driver was arrested after the incident in Sept-Sorts, 55 kilometers (34 miles) east of Paris, a ministry spokesperson told CNN.

There are no indications that the incident was terror-related, a spokeswoman for the Paris Prosecutor said.

The French National police tweeted that an operation was ongoing and asked people to respect the security perimeter, in order not to affect the rescue operations.