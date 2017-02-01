Hillary Clinton to write book

Cloudy
Hillary Clinton, speaking in public Thursday for one of the first times since losing the presidential election a month ago, called the proliferation of fake news "an epidemic."
Former presidential candidate, senator, first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has plans to pen a book.
It will be a collection of personal essays that touch on her experiences through the 2016 presidential campaign.
The book is untitled and expected to publish this fall.