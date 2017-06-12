President Trump faces lawsuit over alleged foreign payments
First Lady, son Barron move to White House
Jermaine Ong , Scripps
11:23 AM, Jun 12, 2017
1:53 PM, Jun 12, 2017
Trump to be sued over foreign payments
-- President Trump is being sued by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia over allegations that he took foreign money -- a violation of the Constitution.
The suit, to be filed in federal court in Maryland, will allege that Trump has violated the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which prohibits the president from accepting payments from foreign governments without the consent of Congress.
It will cite not just the president's luxury hotel in Washington, which has been at the center of concerns about conflicts of interest, but his worldwide network of hotels, golf courses and other commercial properties.
The suit will ask the court for an injunction blocking Trump from accepting foreign money, the person said. It will also ask for access to Trump's personal tax returns as part of the legal process known as discovery.
The president's wife Trump and son remained in New York City until Barron finished his school year. This fall, 11-year-old Barron will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, as a sixth grader.
AG Sessions to face Senate panel
-- On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to face questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about the ongoing Russia investigation.
The hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Pacific time and will be public.
Sessions is expected to answer questions relating to former FBI Director James Comey's testimony last week. Comey told the Senate panel Sessions did not answer him when he expressed concerns about one-on-one meetings with President Trump.
Also, Comey reportedly told senators that Sessions may have had a third meeting with the Russian Ambassador.
Maine senator: Trump should give "straight yes or no" on Comey tapes
-- Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said President Trump should directly answer whether audio recordings exist of his conversations with ex-FBI Director James Comey.
Collins told CNN on Sunday, "He should give a straight yes or no. And he should voluntarily turn them over. ... I don't understand why the President just doesn't clear this matter up once and for all."
Comey was leading the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the US election when Trump fired him last month.