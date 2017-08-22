Most of Tri-State under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

CINCINNATI -- Several Tri-State counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Those counties are:

Adams, Brown, Clinton, Clermont and Highland counties in Ohio.

Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Kenton, Gallatin, Grant, Mason, Owen and Pendleton counties in Kentucky.

Switzerland County in Indiana.

The counties under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

Today is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

The best window for showers and storms runs from now to 7 p.m. as a cold front swings into the Tri-State. Isolated storm chances will continue later into the evening southeast of Cincinnati, but this will not be as organized or as strong. Because of the impact of storms and the severe threat, this will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. Training thunderstorms in our southern locations are a threat that continues this evening.

Plus, the Storm Prediction Center includes the Tri-State in a "slight risk" of severe weather, which would include the threat for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding concerns, too.

DEFINITIONS A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means a severe thunderstorm has developed that is capable of producing hail greater than one inch in diameter and or 58 mph wind speeds.

A Tornado Watch means weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.

A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and residents of the affected area should take shelter immediately.

