Most of Tri-State under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 22 at 12:39PM EDT expiring August 22 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 22 at 12:39PM EDT expiring August 22 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 22 at 12:39PM EDT expiring August 22 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Switzerland
The best window for showers and storms runs from now to 7 p.m. as a cold front swings into the Tri-State. Isolated storm chances will continue later into the evening southeast of Cincinnati, but this will not be as organized or as strong. Because of the impact of storms and the severe threat, this will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. Training thunderstorms in our southern locations are a threat that continues this evening.
Plus, the Storm Prediction Center includes the Tri-State in a "slight risk" of severe weather, which would include the threat for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding concerns, too.