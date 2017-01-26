SHARONVILLE -- Rescue dogs at SPCA Cincinnati’s Sharonville location aren’t sure whose going to win tonight’s Crosstown Shootout, but at least one of them has a favorite.

Blue, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier-mix, determined that the Xavier University Musketeers will defeat the University of Cincinnati Bearcats in tonight’s Crosstown Shootout.

The competition was easy. Blue was joined by 2-year-old Beagle-mix Chantilly and 2-year-old Cairn terrier-mix, Kelly.

They had to choose which team’s hat was their favorite (and smelled the best, since they had treats hidden underneath) and the Muskies won.

All dogs are adoptable through SCPA Cincinnati’s Sharonvile location. Adoption fees are $40 each and include microchip, some vaccinations and a Hamilton County dog license.

As for the Crosstown Shootout, it celebrates 70 years tonight and and starts at 7 p.m.