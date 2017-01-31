Deputies seize 'bulk' amount of heroin in Morrow search

MORROW, Ohio -- Warren County authorities seized "bulk amounts of heroin," guns and other items in a drug bust Tuesday.

Officers with the Warren County Tactical Response Unit executed a search warrant at a Birch Grove home in Morrow. The occupants of the home were involved in trafficking heroin throughout southwest Ohio, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Inside the home, officers seized first-degree felony amounts of heroin, multiple handguns, scales and packaging supplies and a "significant amount" of cash, according to deputies.

Deputies said that the residents rented a home in a low-crime area, which provides a greater challenge for investigators because they don't involve the same activity level commonly associated with drug trafficking.

Authorities arrested Stanyell Chancellor, 28. She was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse. She was being held in the Warren County Jail.

Deputies said a male resident of the home was also facing charges.