Coyotes attacking pets in Mason

MASON, Ohio -- Mason officials are warning residents of an increase in complaints about coyotes.

Carol Stone keeps a close eye on her dog, Elsie. She sees coyotes often.

"I know in our neighborhood we've had a lot of sightings, and one of our neighbors lost their dog," she said.

Just a few blocks away from Stone's home, a dog let out in a backyard was attacked.

In response to complaints about coyotes, the city posted a tip sheet on its website. It says that people who live near parks, woods and golf courses may see more coyotes.

They've been seeing more coyote attacks at the Care Center in Sharonville. Dr. Caitlin Hokanson, an associate emergency veterinarian, said coyote attacks are happening more frequently as coyotes move into urban areas.

"The attacks are not to be taken lightly," Hokanson said.

Hokanson agreed with Mason's tips, especially keeping food inside and keeping trash bins covered.

Heather Milam of Mason said they no longer let their pets out alone. She lives near Pine Hill Lake Park, and already almost lost one of her dogs to a coyote.

"It makes me nervous, when I walk my dogs through the park, that we're going to run into some coyotes," she said.

¬¬There's a feeling around Mason that not even the backyard is safe.

"It is really sad, because most of our pets, they're part of our family," Stone said.

