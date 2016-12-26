Warren Co Sheriff: Man found in middle of road Christmas night dead of gunshot wound

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A man was found in the middle of a road, dead of an apparent gunshot wound on Christmas night, according to Warren County deputies.

Jeremy Thomas Foxx, 24, was lying along the 5100 block of Montgomery Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

Brenda Ross said Foxx's body was found just outside her home at about 10 p.m. She and her children, enjoying the last few hours of Christmas together, went out to see what was happening.

"Very scary -- it liked to scare my kids to death, they was really scared all night long," Ross said.

Deputies are investigating the death as a homicide. They said they believe Foxx's death is related to a reported shooting at the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue in Carlisle earlier in the evening.

Frank Kelly, who's lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, said he's never seen something so violent.

"This is a good neighborhood, and I tell you, nothing like this ever happen down here," he said.

Detectives are asking the public for help locating a truck that may have been involved in the case: a black, older-model, Chevrolet single-cab pickup truck with a long bed. Deputies said the vehicle "has a loud exhaust and is possibly missing the front windshield."

"No matter what somebody does, they don't deserve that -- that's just my belief, they don't deserve it," Ross said. "So I really hope they do catch who done it and get to the bottom of it and hope my neighborhood gets back to normal so the kids can get back out ... and not be scared to come outside."

Anyone with information on this shooting or the truck is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513-695-1598.