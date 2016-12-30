Atrium teams up with local group to remind Warren Co. residents to drive sober on NYE

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Depending on where Warren County residents plan to celebrate New Year's Eve, they’ll be met with a message about safety when they grab a drink.

Middletown’s Atrium Medical Center, a part of Dayton-based Premier Health, is partnering with Warren County businesses this year to remind drivers to plan a sober drive home.

Any customer who orders an alcoholic drink from participating businesses will receive a coaster that members of the Warren County Safe Communities Coalition have designed, with a message about safe ways home after a night out.

“It’s our last ditch effort to remind people if they’re already out and already drinking to not get behind the wheel,” said Chesley Levingston, spokesperson for Atrium Medical Center.

According to numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 4,000 people were killed in December crashes from 2011 to 2015 that involved drivers wit a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

“Call an Uber, call a regular taxi, call a friend, have a designated driver,” Levingston said. “There’s a lot of options, but they’re all safer than drinking and driving. “

Warren county businesses participating in this program include Fox & Hound of Deerfield Township, Eli’s Sports Bar & Grill, Buck’s Tavern, Two Cities Pizza Co. and Carol’s Speakeasy Lounge.