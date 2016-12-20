Tri-State holiday traditions: You told us yours

CINCINNATI -- From treats to tinsel, holiday traditions are steadfast for some Tri-State families.

We wanted to know how Cincinnatians celebrate, so we asked our Facebook fans about their family’s festive festivities.

Brian Sullivan tells WCPO his family doesn’t decorate until after Thanksgiving dinner. ”Then the next morning, we head out to find the perfect 13-15-foot tree at the Big Tree Plantation.”

In Springfield Township, Corrine Hurst writes that her family gives back to her community’s first responders.

“Our favorite tradition Christmas morning is to take some treats up to the firefighters! Don’t forget those who don’t have the holiday off because they’re keeping us safe,” she writes.

The Thacker family makes reindeer food for Santa’s helpers, Denise Blevins Thacker tells us.

“We’d put the food in baggies and attach a note from Santa’s elves,” she writes. “The note would be a poem telling children what to do with the food. Then after the sun would go down, we’d sneak and put the baggies in our neighbor’s doorstep. Everyone would wake up to find the food the morning of Christmas Eve and be prepared to feed the reindeer that night.”

For Carol Wessling Griffith, her family’s tradition is nearly a century old.

“Putting up the Nativity scene that was my aunt’s and is 80-plus-years-old,” is that tradition, she writes, adding her family also does big holiday dinners.

Food brings everyone together, too. At least that’s how it is in Brandy Lynn’s family.

“The family gets together and makes homemade ravioli for Christmas dinner, “ she writes. “Our Italian family tradition that my 86-year-old grandma still helps oversee!”

Want to see more traditions? Head over to the WCPO-9 On Your Side Facebook page!