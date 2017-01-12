Suspect in Our Daily Bread shooting has history of domestic violence

CINCINNATI -- Dispatchers received more than a dozen 911 calls during Monday morning’s shooting at Over-The-Rhine soup kitchen Our Daily Bread.

One of those calls came from a woman who said the suspect, Robert Jacobs, is her ex-boyfriend. She said he had been stalking her and had attacked her before.

In court, the prosecutor said Jacobs knew both victims and called their relationship a love triangle. He also mentioned Jacobs’ rap sheet, which lists more than 30 charges dating back to 1992 and includes counts of domestic violence and assault.

Jacobs stands charged with murder and felonious assault. According to police, he walked into the Over-The-Rhine staple and started shooting shortly after it opened Jan. 9.

A male victim, Deante Mattocks, 28, died at the scene, and police said a female victim, whose name hasn’t been released, has been upgraded to critical condition at the hospital.

Cincinnati’s Women Helping Women has assisted those affected by domestic violence for more than 40 years, and it’s a problem that President and CEO Kristin Shrimplin said has only gotten worse.

“From 2015 to 2016, there’s a 20 percent increase,” she said. “That tells me there’s more violence. When we look at domestic violence homicide from 2015 to 2016, we’re seeing a 75 percent increase.”

Women Helping Women tries to combat what Schrimplin calls a nationwide health epidemic by visiting hospitals, operating support groups, serving protection orders and having staff in all five Cincinnati police districts.

All services provided are confidential, and agency has a 24-hour hotline they urge anyone to call if they’re being abused.