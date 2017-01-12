Power outages affecting parts of the Tri-State

Reported power outages are in the thousands Thursday as heavy rainfall hits the Tri-State.

According to Duke Energy's website, more than 1,600 people are without power in Mason due to weather.

Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith tweeted that the entire city is without power.

