PD: Rescue teams save stranded Jet Skier from Licking River

RYLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. -- A man was happy to be on solid ground Sunday night after crews rescued him and his stranded Jet Ski from the Licking River.

Police said his watercraft ran out of gas in the river near the 9600 block of Locust Pike at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, leaving him trying to paddle to shore. A woman called for help, and search teams from Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties as well as Cincinnati turned out to assist.

Kenton County Police Officer Aaron Schihl said it was a reminder to always check that watercraft are in good working order.

“I think first and foremost, insuring your watercraft are in good condition, good mechanical condition before hitting the water first of all. And then being prepared, with life jackets, things of that nature. Ultimately, if you’re able to get your water craft to the shore line, that’s your best case scenario,” Schihl said.

The man declined to comment on camera, but said he was grateful for the search teams.