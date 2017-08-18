Park Hills couple won't miss 'last chance' to see total solar eclipse

PARK HILLS, Ky. - Marita Sallee and her husband, Craig Agneberg, are always up for an adventure. The Park Hills couple have traveled to many foreign countries.

So, while a four-hour drive to Princeton, Kentucky, might not be sound exotic, getting a look at a total solar eclipse fits the bill – especially when the next chance won’t come until 2024.

Especially when they think this might be their last chance.

"I won't be able to see this again at my age. I will not be able to see this again," said Sallee.

Agneberg said the same thing.

"I think I probably read something in my travels or saw something in a newspaper and just, you know, that sounds like it might be fun to do,” said Agneberg. “Just realizing that it's that once-in-a lifetime experience and I thought, ‘Let's look at it.’ "

Princeton is the nearest place where Tri-Staters can be treated to the eclipse in totality.

Marita and Craig bought special eclipse glasses months ago – and not the $1 kind people are still scrambling to find at the last minute.

"What fascinates me the most about it is that I'm a history nut and going back in time (this is) something that meant the end of the world to a lot of people, so I want to view it with eyes maybe from that ancient past," said Marita.

AAA is warning drivers to be alert.

Some experts say driving during the eclipse could be more dangerous than texting while driving.

"If you forget that it's happening and you're driving along, the sky's going to change and you might experience some drivers around that are more distracted," AAA says.

"We don't want you trying to take a picture of the eclipse while you're driving. We do not want you wearing the eclipse glasses while you're driving."

AAA says you should turn on your headlights and be extra cautious of people walking and drivers around you with their focus on the sky.