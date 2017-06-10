Young churchgoers stranded without transportation after Mt. Zion Baptist van stolen, defaced

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. -- The ’92 Ford van stolen from Mt. Zion Baptist Church might not have looked like much, but it was the only way the church had to transport local children from their homes to worship each Sunday.

When church secretary Robin Kahrs saw what had become of it when authorities recovered it in Corbin, Kentucky -- seats ripped out and discarded, paint ruined by a half-complete amateur spraypaint job -- she was heartbroken.

"I cried because it wasn’t beautiful by any means, but it served its purpose," she said.

Kahrs and the other staff members at the church aren’t looking for retribution against the people who stole and destroyed their van, she said. All they want is a replacement so they can continue bussing children to church each Sunday.

"The children we bring, you know, that’s the only way they have to come to church," said driver Levi Eversole. "We just need another vehicle. God will provide; he always does."