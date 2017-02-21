Urn decorated with Army pins left behind in couple's front yard

INDEPENDENCE, Kentucky -- "It's just crazy, the things people will throw out on a main road," Pam Jones said Monday night.

In the time Jones has lived on Taylor Mill Road, those things have included coolers, whiskey bottles and full bags of food -- all unwelcome decorations left in her yard and driveway by passersby.

But the strangest of all these left-behind lawn ornaments arrived Saturday in a red velvet box discarded on her property.

Inside the box was a small gold-plated urn filled with ashes and surrounded by Army pins.

"We had no idea what to do with it," Jones said. "We let it sit for a couple of days."

Jones and her husband decided Monday to post a picture of the urn on Facebook and hope that the connective power of social media could help the urn find its way back to the people who were meant to have it.

Although Jones said she had no idea who would abandon the package or why, she believed there was a reason neither the box nor the urn broke when they were left behind.

"They want to get back home," she said.

She planned to help them on their journey by turning them over to the Independence Police Department Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the urn is asked to contact police at 859-356-2697.