PD: Man accused of crashing one stolen car, then carjacking another

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police arrested a man Thursday morning they've accused of crashing one stolen car and then carjacking another to escape from the scene of the wreck on Cox Road.

Independence Police arrived in the 800 block of Cox Road shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday to find a woman with facial injuries. She told police she stopped at the scene of an automobile accident, which turned out to be a stolen car from Covington. A man fled from the wrecked car, jumped into her car and asked her to drive him from the scene. He threatened her with a gun, but he didn't display the weapon, the woman told police.

Police say the woman escaped the car and retrieved her child from the backseat, but was also injured when the man drove over her feet as he sped away in her car. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and her child was released to a relative.

A Kentucky State Police officer from the Campbellsburg post located the woman's stolen car and arrested Justin Bowlin, 35, of LaGrange, Kentucky. Bowlin is charged with speeding, fleeing police by car and on foot, criminal mischief, reckless driving, improper passing, following another vehicle too closely, driving with a suspended license, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, endangering a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana, Kentucky State Police said.

"Right now, our concern is for the young lady who was assaulted, and (we) are grateful for her heroic efforts in retrieving her child from the vehicle," Independence Police said in a news release.

