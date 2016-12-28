PD: Independence man admits to shaking, injuring 6-week-old daughter

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. -- A man faces domestic violence charges after police say he shook his 6-week-old daughter, causing her to suffer from a brain hemorrhage, a broken leg and a fractured rib.

Police said 24-year-old Christopher R. Harris, of Independence, said he shook his baby daughter at his apartment sometime between 3:30- 10:15 p.m. Friday while the child’s mother was at work.

The child was admitted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Saturday.

There is no information regarding the child's injuries at this time.

Jamie Turner, Harris' neighbor, said she was shocked to hear what had happened.

"He’s my neighbor and he’s just always been -- he’s a hard worker, and I’ve seen him come in and out with the baby and it’s just devastating," Turner said.

Turner said she can't understand why someone would hurt their child, but she is remaining hopeful the little girl will recover.

"It’s a sad situation for everybody involved in it, and I pray that the baby is okay and makes it out of hospital fine, and hopefully she makes a full recovery," Turner said.